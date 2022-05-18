Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the organization has selected forward Brady Turner and defenseman Vincent Rodriguez in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.
The Americans used their first-round pick to select Turner at ninth overall. Turner is a five-foot-nine and 150-pound forward from Scottsdale, Arizona. The 15-year-old played with Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA during the 2021-22 season and collected 55 points (20 goals and 35 assists) through 46 games played.
“Brady is a skilled forward who works extremely hard,” said Tory. “He is a very good skater with good offensive upside and a very good hockey IQ.”
Tri-City selected a local prospect in the second round with Vincent Rodriguez at 36th overall. The five-foot-nine and 165-pound defenseman is a native of Richland, Washington and played this past season for Tri-Cities Jr. Americans 14UAA. He totaled 70 points (29 goals and 41 assists) through 50 games played.
“Vincent is a skilled defenseman who completes extremely hard,” said Tory. “A natural athlete with a very good acceleration and likes to jump into the rush.”
Complete results from the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft are available at //WHL.ca/draft.
Players eligible for the draft are 2007-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Players not selected in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.
The Americans will select second overall in the 2022 WHL Prospect Draft tomorrow.