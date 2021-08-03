Coaching Staff Announcement

This Saturday, August 7th, the Tri-City Americans and General Manager Bob Tory invite the public to the Toyota Center.

The Tri-City Americans will be announcing the team's coaching staff for the organization at 1:00 PM. Doors open at 12:30 PM.

The Americans did not renew Kelly Buchberger's contract for the upcoming season. Join the Americans as a new era starts for Tri-City American hockey.

The WHL season kicks off on October 1st for the Americans.

