The Tri-City Americans announced today that they will open their 34th season in the Mid-Columbia at home against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, October 1. The game is slated to start at 7:05 p.m. (PT) at the Toyota Center.
Tri-City also played the Winterhawks for their 2020-21 Home Opener when Sam Huo scored in overtime to give the Americans a thrilling 3-2 opening night victory.
Fans can expect an evening of excitement and celebration at the Home Opener as we reunite in full capacity. Details and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
With the anticipated lifting of health restrictions in all jurisdictions the 2021-22 season will call for a 68-game schedule with full capacity in a fan-friendly and safe environment throughout all WHL markets. The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season will conclude Sunday, April 3. The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season Schedule will not feature any interlocking games between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. Tri-City’s full 2021-22 regular season and preseason schedules will be announced next week.