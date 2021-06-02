The Tri-City Americans will select second overall in the 2021 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft as determined by a lottery held yesterday at the league office in Calgary, Alberta.
The 2021 WHL Prospects Draft is scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021.
This is the first time in franchise history that the Americans have held the second overall pick in the draft. Tri-City selected fourth overall last year and used the pick to select defenseman Lukas Dragicevic.
The Americans currently have eleven picks in the upcoming draft.
All 22 WHL Clubs participated in the four-phase lottery, unique for the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. The lottery proceedings determined the order of selection for the first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, with inverse order of standing from the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season determining the order of selection for the second round and all subsequent rounds.
WATCH: 2021 WHL PROSPECTS DRAFT LOTTERY
Players eligible for the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft will be 2006-born players who reside in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.