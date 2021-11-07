Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the Americans have traded 19-year-old goaltender Talyn Boyko to the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for 19-year-old goaltender Cole Tisdale and a third-round pick in 2024.
Boyko, from Drumheller, Alta., was selected 53rd overall by the Americans in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6-foot-8, 201-pound goaltender has a career 15-31-2-2 record, 4.26 goals-against average, and .888 save percentage through 56 games played with the Americans.
Tri-City returns to the Toyota Center on Saturday to take on the Portland Winterhawawks.