We are less than 24 hours away from the 2023 NHL entry draft and knowing whether or not the Americans have another 1st round pick in their history.
Lukas Dragicevic is expected to be taken either late in the 1st round, or early 2nd round.
Still, he's unlikely to be the only American to hear his name called and coach Stu Barnes says he hopes that having experienced NHL players like himself and Jody Hull is beneficial for the players' development at Tri-City.
"We try to talk to Lukas and all of our players about what works at the next level," said the 16-year vet. "What the preparation is. What the mindset needs to be. So I think, all in all, it's a good experience for everybody involved because we are able to impart some of that wisdom."
The Americans had just one player taken in last year's draft, Parker Bell in the 4th round to the Calgary Flames.
And while you never know the future, particularly when it comes to the draft, it's important to know that it isn't the only way that Ams players could find their way to an NHL chance.
"[We have] a lot of guys that have the ability to get drafted," according to Barnes. "I think there'll be some guys that, even if they don't get drafted, will get invites to development camps and possibly training camps depending on how they do. It's exciting times. We had a lot of guys that really improved and got a lot better this season and ultimately, as I mentioned before, that's what you want to do."
The first round of the NHL draft is Wednesday, June 28. The 2nd through the 7th rounds will be the next day.
Wednesday at 8 on SWX, Craig West and Kevin Rounce will recap the first round and talk about Dragicevic's situation as well as what the second day of the festivities might hold.