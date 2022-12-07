Over 38,000 teddy bears have become prized possessions of children across the Tri-Cities from the American's annual teddy bear toss game.
On Saturday, the Ams have an opportunity to create a whole new batch of holiday memories.
"You know it's emotional, it gives you some chills," said long-time voice of the Ams Craig West. "You always try and be creative of what you're gonna say when all this goodness comes out."
The Tri-City Americans' teddy bear toss has been an official tradition with the team for over 20 years and has become an annual event in ice arenas all over North America.
West said, "I would think going back into when it started that the pride that it's grown into where you can have let's say the Calgary hit men go into the Saddledome and have 20-25,000 bears thrown, so the good that comes out of it that you help the less fortunate in your community, and it's every team that participates in it it's pretty cool."
Tri-City General Manager Bob Tory says one of the motivations for continuing to do the teddy bear toss is because the team has always been about community first.
"We believe that it's important that we're not just a hockey team. We're part of the community and that we give back to the community and our players have really embraced that."
The Tri-City record was set in 2019 with over 4,900 stuffed animals hitting the ice.
"I know we'd love to have a full house and the more bears the better," said West. "We've got a great partner that has donated, PetSmart, has donated already 1,500 stuffed animals, so we're going to have a really good total to go out into the community this year."
Meanwhile, Tory has big dreams.
"Let's go for 5,000 this year and set another record. That would be tremendous."
The puck drops for the teddy bear toss game Saturday against the Prince George Cougars at 6:05 inside the Toyota Center and the game will be broadcast on SWX.