After 25 seasons on the mic for the Tri-City Americans, Craig West is stepping down as play-by-play voice and Vice President of Sponsorship Sales for the team.
West started with the Americans in 1998 and this season called his 2,500th game in the Western Hockey League.
“It has truly been an honor to be a part of the Tri-City Americans family since 1988,” stated West in a statement provided by the team. “I am grateful to the ownership group for allowing me to be a part of the organization. I have been blessed to work with such a committed office staff. I look forward to watching many more great seasons from the stands.”
Ams GM Bob Tory thanked West for his contributions and wished the long-time broadcaster all the best in the future.
The team did not release details about their plans to fill the role or a timing for that to happen.