The NHL draft is one week from today and final mock drafts are starting to come in.
The NHL Central Scouting service, along with most experts, believe Tri-City American defenseman Lukas Dragicevic is a first-round pick, or at the very least early second round.
Draft analyst Sam Cosentino with SportsNet in Canada says there's a lot to love about Dragicevic regardless of where he goes.
"Not so much the team that you're focused on would draft a player like that but moreso what that team does that drafts him after he's drafted and how they develop him moving forward. Exciting times for Lukas. Big fan of the young man and I think good things are ahead for sure."
Cosentino says Dragicevic has been working on eliminating perceived weaknesses.
Another strong possibility to be drafted is goalie Tomas Suchanek who shined in the World Junior Hockey tournament though he is older than some other options.
"I think with Tomas though, you've had a couple of years at Tri-City to be able to determine what he is," according to Cosentino. "Of course, him popping at World Juniors is definitely going to be helpful. Where that leads him in terms of him being a 2003 born, that remains a question mark."
The final American to be graded as a potential draftee by the NHL Central Scouting service was Jake Sloan.
As a right-handed shot with 20 goals during the past season, Sloan just needs the right chance.
"He would be a player that someone, like a regional scout late in the draft might say, 'Hey, we got a kid here with size. We think he can do something,'" said Consentino. "It's probably more of a situation for him being more of a late-round guy."
Another name that has popped up on some mock drafts is Deegan McMillan.
The draft begins at 4:00 p.m. next Wednesday.
At 8 that night on SWX, Craig West and Kevin Rounce will be hosting an Americans draft watch recap show where we break down what happened in the first round and look at what it might mean for various Tri-City Americans.