The Tri-City Americans first overall pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft (4th Overall), Lukas Dragicevic joined his team for this shortened season.
Many WHL teams are using this year to get the younger guys ready for next year, and the Americans are no exception. Dragicevic can play in up to 5 games, and is making the most of his experience at the next level.
"The play is definitely a lot faster," said the 15-year-old defenseman.
The Ams took Dragicevic in the first round for a reason.
"He's today's generation of defenseman," said Associate Coach Don Nachbaur. "He's mobile. He can join the rush and has some offensive tools that are really appealing to any coach."
While we might only see Dragicevic in up to five games, practicing and adjusting to life in the WHL will provide invaluable experience as the young D-man heads into his 16 year old year.
"That's something that you don't go through unless you experience it," said Nachbaur.
"It's all about the experience he's going to receive," said Milan Dragicevic, Lukas's father. "Those things are are going to be invaluable."
The Dragicevic's are no stranger to the Tri-Cities. Milan both played and coached for the Ams for the previous owners. Lukas says that tie is making his transition to the Tri a little easier.
"We talk about it all the time," said Lukas Dragicevic. "It's really cool that we've both been here. He knows a lot of people here which makes my transition a lot easier."