The Tri-City Americans head into winter break with back-to-back wins, picking up 5 points in their three game stretch north of the border.
The Ams split games with the Victoria Royals (2-3 (OT), 6-5) and then played their third game in three days, beating the Vancouver Giants 6-5 on Sunday. At this point in the season, Parker Bell leads the Americans with 19 points (9 G, 10 A) through 25 games.
Over the weekend, first round WHL Prospects Draft pick Jordan Gavin joined his new team on the ice. He is only allowed to appear in up to 5 games while he's finishing out his season with the Delta Hockey Academy, but suited up for his debut.
"I'm honored to get drafted this high," said Gavin, "and then obviously going to play a couple games last weekend."
The second overall pick says that he got some of the nerve shaken out, and is looking forward to playing in the WHL.
"The first couple shifts have got my nerves out," said Gavin, "and I felt really good. It's obviously a lot faster, a little bit different than when I play right now. So it's good to get that experience, so I can be ready for next year."
The Americans have a week off before traveling to play the Winterhawks in Portland next Tuesday. Puck drop set for 7:05 PM.