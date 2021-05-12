The Tri-City Americans completed their season on Tuesday. The Ams finished out their short schedule with a 7-12 record. With just 19 games, it's hard to make an impression in this developmental league. However, Sam Huo was able to do just that.
Huo averaged a point a game with 9 goals and 10 assists in the season. He was the top goal-getter and the go-to man in key situations.
"It's working for your opportunities," said Tri-City Head Coach Kelly Buchberger. "We'd give him an opportunity to play key situations, and he took advantage of it. That's what we want all your players to do."
The Americans were three for three in overtime campaigns this season, and Huo was responsible for two of the game-ending overtime goals. His latest coming against Spokane on May 4th in the last Highway 395 rival game of the year.
"Any over time win is always fun," said Huo. "Being able to score those goals were huge and beat Spokane, our rival, was really fun."
It's not just his overtime play that was impressive. Huo made leaps and bounds during the off-season to be a reliable starter for Coach Buchberger.
"You could say Sam Huo has been our best man night in and night out," said Buchberger. "He came from a third line center last year to a first line center this year in the league."
As a 19-year old, Huo has one more year in the WHL and is setting himself up for success as he and the rest of the Americans are once again heading into the off-season.