A Tri-Cities youth hockey player could live a dream scenario after being drafted by the Americans in the U.S. Priority Draft.
"I used to be a pretty bad child and I couldn't pay attention," said Rowan McCord. "Then we went to a St. Louis Blues game. I sat there and watched the whole game. We used to go to games a lot and I'd sit there and watch. When we moved back here my dad found out that there was a youth program and he got me skating."
It was then that McCord, who's now 15, truly fell in love with hockey.
Not only did he enjoy playing the game, he was actually pretty good at it and so his family started getting him involved with the Tri-Cities Amateur Hockey Association.
This past season, he was in Colorado facing tougher competition all leading him to be a draftee of the Tri-City Americans.
"I really didn't know it was going to happen," said McCord who was with his friend Cruz Waltze when he found out. "I didn't get a call or anything. I just saw my name pop up and I was pretty happy. It's been a life-long dream of wanting to play here. It's just the first step and I believe I still have a lot of growth."
This is not the first time the Ams have taken a local player. Last year it was Richland's Vincent Rodriguez. Prior to that it was Pasco's Connor Ellingsen.
Tri-City GM Bob Tory says they love to take local players to help them develop and get exposure, but it helps that McCord is also talented.
"He's a big guy. He's an honest 200-foot player that plays the game right, finishes his checks. He's going to go to the OHA Academy in Penticton this year which I think will be really good for him. He'll be on the ice every day and I think that will be really good for his development."
Starting in September, McCord will spend the season and school year north of the border after participating in August camp with Tri-City.
He hopes then to come back either next year or the year after to be able to finally don that Americans uniform in a game.
"It's been a dream and it still is a dream and I have a feeling that I really want it to happen and I do hope it happens soon."
McCord, who says he models his game after Minnesota's Ryan Reaves, was one of two Tri-Cities players to be drafted by WHL teams.
The other, Cruz Waltze who was hanging with McCord when found out, went 2nd overall to the Victoria Royals.