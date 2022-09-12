Marc Lajoie is one of five Tri-City Americans players that will be attending NHL camps before the start of the WHL season.
Lajoie will be heading to the rookie camp for the Los Angeles Kings, one year after getting an opportunity to attend the Las Vegas Golden Knights camp and is excited for the experience.
"Try to learn as much as I can. Obviously the NHL is the highest level so I can take as much as I can from there and bring it down to here. Obviously I'll come back with more confidence, a year older. Just take as much from there and bring it on to here."
Other Americans that will get an NHL look at rookie camps are Parker Bell, Jalen Luypen, Adam Mechura and Tomas Suchanek.
Lajoie says this is one of many reasons that this team has a chance to have a special season.
"We kinda gotta stick to the system and process that Stu's teaching us this year. If we stay consistent and listen to our coaches and play to our structure, we'll have a good chance do that."
The Americans will host a multi-team preseason tournament this upcoming weekend at the Toyota Arena.
The first regular season game is September 23rd.