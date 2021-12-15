Pasco-native Connor Ellingsen was picked 38th overall in the 2021 US Priority Draft. He plays for the Tri-City Jr. Americans 16UAA, but hopes to earn a spot on his hometown WHL team in the future.
Wednesday, the forward joined the Americans on the ice. Ellingsen got a look at the current level of competition on the Ams roster. The door swings both ways as head coach Stu b]Barnes got a look at the prospect forward.
"It was a great opportunity," said Barnes, "for him to come out and practice with the guys and get a little taste of kind of what it's all about. He could see you know where where the level is and how good these players are. He should be very proud of obviously getting drafted first of all but having an opportunity someday to be able to play for his hometown team."