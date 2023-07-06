Tri-City Americans defenseman Lukas Dragicevic spent the first half of this holiday week in Seattle as a part of the kraken's development camp wearing number 92 in the Wednesday scrimmage.
All 10 of Seattle's draft picks along with several undrafted free agents took part alongside players who have seen time in the NHL like Shane Wright and Tye Kartye.
Dragicevic says they were kept very busy.
"We just worked out, skated, hung out at the rink with the guys and it was a really fun week," said the 18-year-old. "We went to a Mariners game, and then we went to one of the WNBA games which was really cool. Those two nights were fun to just hang out with everybody and go around the city."
Lukas was reconnected with some of his fellow Team Canada U18 teammates who were also selected by the Kraken and was able to show them around the town.
After getting some offseason workout plans from the team, he says he's spending his summer finishing up school and getting better at the rink.
"I think it's super cool that it's obviously still in Washington," said Dragicevic about his summer. "It's kind of just down the road, so having that is pretty cool but I don't think it effects me too much. I'm still going to play my game and be myself and continue to get better and help the [Ams] win games."
Dragicevic was one of seven Americans who were in development camps this week, some of whom had been previously drafted and others who were there to get some exposure.
The Americans start this upcoming season in late September.