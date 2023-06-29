After what had to be a disappointing day Wednesday for Lukas Dragicevic, his Thursday picked up significantly.
The Tri-City American defenseman was taken in the 2nd round by the Seattle Kraken, the closest team geographically to the Tri-Cities.
And while he won't be taking the ice at Climate Pledge Arena in the fall, he is quite familiar with the Emerald City.
"They pushed hard this year and they're a great organization. I'm from Richmond, BC, just outside of Vancouver so I've gone to Seattle so many times in my life just to see the city, go to baseball games and football games and stuff. I know the city is really nice, but the team is awesome too so I'm just really excited to be part of this organization."
Dragicevic says he also loves playing the Seattle Thunderbirds and looks forward to many more battles with them in the upcoming season.
The blueliner turned 18 in April and will likely be back in Tri-Cities for the upcoming season, which would be his third full season with the team.
"It's been the best three years that I've had in my career for sure," said Dragicevic after being drafted. "The coaches have been unbelievable. The staff members have been so great. My teammates have been welcoming and continue to push me every single day. I'd say my three years in Tri-City has been the best three years of my life for sure."
He also said the WHL is a great league and that was represented by how many players were drafted and that they all work to make each other better.