Americans defenseman Lukas Dragicevic has been named to Team Canada’s roster for for the upcoming 2022 IIHF World U18 Championship, scheduled for April 23-May 1 in Landshut and Kaufbeuren, Germany.
Hockey Canada announced the roster of 25 players Monday afternoon.
Dragicevic, a native of Richmond, B.C., was the first defenseman selected in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft at fourth overall. He led all WHL 2005-born defenseman in scoring this season as he put up six goals and 26 assists through 62 games played for Tri-City. With 0.52 points-per-game, Dragicevic had the highest points average for a 16-year-old Americans defenseman in team history.
Dragicevic, who will turn 17 on April 25, is one of just four 2005-born players on Team Canada’s roster.
He is the sixth Americans player to compete for Team Canada at the World U18 Championship. Past players to wear the Maple Leaf at the tournament include Tyler Wotherspoon (2014-2015), Carey Price (2004-05), Shawn Belle (2002-03), Tyler Weiman (2001-02), and Dylan Stanley (2001-02).