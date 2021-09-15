The 2021 Red Lion Preseason Tournament hosted by the Tri-City Americans will take place September 17 – 19 at the Toyota Arena. In addition to the Americans, this year’s tournament will feature the four other U.S. Division teams; Everett Silvertips, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Portland Winterhawks. The tournament schedule includes two games on each Friday, Saturday, and one game on Sunday. The Americans will play the evening game on Friday and Saturday and the solo game on Sunday.
Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 23 online through Ticketmaster. After Labor Day, they will be available at the Toyota Center Box Office or upon entrance at the tournament. A one-day ticket will cost $12 and is valid for all games that day. There will be a limit of 400 tickets per day. Tickets are not included in Season Ticket packages due to the limited number of seats.
Purchase tickets from Ticketmaster — HERE
2021 RED LION PRESEASON TOURNAMENT – Toyota Arena – Kennewick, WA
|Friday
|September 17
|Portland
|VS.
|Spokane
|3:00 PM
|Everett
|VS.
|Tri-City
|7:05 PM
|Saturday
|September 18
|Everett
|VS.
|Seattle
|2:00 PM
|Portland
|VS.
|Tri-City
|6:05 PM
|Sunday
|September 19
|Spokane
|VS.
|Tri-City
|2:05 PM