Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced that 20-year-old forward Sasha Mutala has been reassigned by the Colorado Eagles (AHL) to the Americans and will join the team immediately.
Mutala, originally selected by the Avalanche 140th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, signed an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season with the Eagles in July.
The six-foot and 200-pound native of Vancouver, B.C. has played 217 Western Hockey League games over four seasons. Selected sixth overall in the 2016 WHL Prospects Draft, Mutala has scored 65 goals and added 89 assists for the Americans.
Tri-City returns to the Toyota Center on Friday to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds.