KENNEWICK, WA –Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has signed 2003-born prospect Alex Serraglio to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.
“Alex brings leadership and a high work ethic to the rink daily,” said Tory. “We are excited to have him join our team.”
The six-foot-two and 195-pound left defensemen from Langley, BC served as captain of the Yale Hockey Academy U-18 Prep team for the past two years. During the 2019-20 season he played 36 games and was the highest scoring defenseman on his team with five goals and 17 assists.
“I am really happy to have this opportunity,” said Serraglio. “Getting to this step is something I have been putting a lot of work and energy into for a while, and I am glad it’s finally here.”
Serraglio signs with Tri-City after going undrafted in the WHL Bantam Draft. He is currently practicing with the team and will join the Americans for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
“Going into this season I felt like I had something to prove to others as well as myself. My goal was obviously to get signed and I am excited about accomplishing that but now I want to accomplish more. I am happy with where I am at but there’s always more to give and more to do so for now, I am going to keep working.”
The Americans will open their season this Thursday (March 18) at the Toyota Center against the Portland Winterhawks.