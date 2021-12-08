The "Teddy Bear Toss" is an event in the hockey world where fans throw stuffed animals on the ice after the first home goal.
"Giving the teddy bears to young kids who might be in need this time of year," said Americans forward Sasha Mutala.
While the tradition is well-known and far-spread, the roots of the tradition started with Americans billet Don Sandberg. Back then it started at what was called the "toy trick" -- but its shaped into a single game event of the Teddy Bear Toss.
"It's exciting to have a legacy that he left behind," said Don's daughter, Tamara Backlund. "He passed away 21 years ago."
"This franchise is pretty special and something we're glad to be a part of," said Americans forward Connor Bouchard.