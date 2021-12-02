It's beginning to look like Christmas. The Tri-City Americans are getting into the Christmas spirit. Its time for their annual Teddy Bear Toss.
The Teddy Bear Toss game will take place Saturday, December 4 at the Toyota Center against the Prince George Cougars. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals and throw them on the ice when the Americans score their first goal.
"Tri-Cities is my second home," said defenseman Marc Lajoie. "Whenever you can help out the community that takes you in, it's something special."
The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed to charities throughout the Mid-Columbia. In 2019, the Americans set a record as they collected 4,920 total stuffed animals.
"It's far and outreaching, the effect," said General Manager Bob Tory. "I couldn't thank our fan base enough for supporting this goal."
On Thursday, PetSmart with the generous donations of the community, donated over 1100 stuffed animals. This is the sixth year that Pet Smart has joined the Americans and donated to the event.
"We have have a very loving and giving community," said PetSmart Donation Leader Nancy McVicker. "It if wasn't for the folks in our community, we wouldn't be able to do this."
PetSmart staff member Nancy McVicker led the toy drive while Amy Fremerlid acquired the most donations with 700 stuffed toys.
Puck drop is set for 6:05 at the Toyota Center. HERE is more information about Saturday.