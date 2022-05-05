NHL Central Scouting released their 2021-22 Final Rankings for the upcoming NHL Draft today. Fifty-three total players from the Western Hockey League were recognized including three from the Tri-City Americans: Parker Bell, Jake Sloan, and Tomas Suchanek.
Sloan is ranked 111th and Bell 112th amongst North American skaters. Suchanek is listed at 12th overall for North American goaltenders.
The rankings are Central Scouting’s compilation of top prospects from all the major development leagues throughout North America and Europe.
[VIEW: Central Scouting North American rankings for 2022 NHL Draft]
Hailing from Leduc, Alta., Jake Sloan was selected by Tri-City in the third round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. The 2004-born forward stands at six-foot-three and 207-pounds. He tallied 17 goals and 16 assists through 57 games played this season with Tri-City.
Bell, a native of Campbell River, B.C., was selected by Tri-City in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft. The six-foot-four and 192-pound forward finished the season with 18 goals and a team-high 31 assists through 64 games played. Before this season he had scored just once and totaled six assists over 61 games between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. As a late 2003-born player, Bell is eligible to be selected for the first time in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Netminder Tomas Suchanek, a native of Czechia, was selected by Tri-City ninth overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. Suchanek, six-foot and 172-pounds, played 42 games this season with the Americans, averaging 3.87 goals against and a .901 save percentage.
The 2022 NHL Draft is set to take place July 7 and 8 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.