As 2020 wraps up, the Tri-City Americans want to take a look back at the past ten seasons and hear who fans think were the best players of the decade.
Ams Nation will have the opportunity to help select the Tri-City Americans All-Decade Team. You can vote for your favorite Americans players from the past ten years through the online selection form found below.
The All-Decade Team will consist of two goaltenders, 12 forwards, and six defensemen. Fans can select players from the list provided by the team or submit another player through the “Other” input option. All players that competed with the Americans between the 2010-11 and most recent 2019-20 season are eligible. You can look over season-by-season statistics here on the WHL website.
Submissions will be accepted now through Monday, December 28th at midnight. Results will be announced on the 29th.
CLICK HERE to be redirected to the voting page.