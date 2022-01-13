The Tri-City Americans will be honoring a former player, Matt Swaby, beginning this week.
GM Bob Tory said, "Matt was a special player."
Swaby died in a tragic farming accident in November leaving behind his wife and three sons.
"He came to our team as a 17-year-old, made our team and immediately became a fan favorite, but a favorite amongst his teammates."
When the Americans return home Friday to take on Kamloops, they will do so sporting an addition to the uniform.
On the back of each of the players helmets will be a sticker honoring Swaby with his number 4 on it.
Tory says it felt like the right thing to do.
"We believe that all our players are part of our family and this is a tragic loss of a young life at a very young age. a young man who had a family and I think it's important that we care about our players, not only when they're here, but once they leave us as well."
The team is also requesting submissions to put together a book of memories with submissions available through their website and twitter.
Swaby played for the Americans from 2004 through 2007, skating in 186 games and scoring 36 points.
After that, he returned to his native country of Canada to play for the Edmonton Oil Kings.
Jon Peschong, who was a part of Swaby's billet family, fondly remembered his love for hockey and music, his ability to do anything he set his mind to, and his connection to the Tri-Cities.
A GoFundMe page has been created for Swaby's wife and children that has raised more than $230,000 to help with funeral and ranch expenses along with education for the kids.