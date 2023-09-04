It was a full house at Toyota Arena for the Tri-City Americans Blue vs. White Bundtini Cup Game.
The annual contest, which denotes the end of training camp, featured players born in 2006 through 2008 going through a full game, complete with intermissions.
"It's an opportunity for our young guys; our draft picks, our invites, to wear the jersey, the actual game jersey," said coach Stu Barnes. "I think it's always fun for them to play a full game in the jersey and feel like they're a big part of the Americans team right away."
Barnes said during camp they looked for players who play to their strengths, work together and have a strong work ethic.
Only players born in 2006 are competing for a spot on the team due to age rules, but the Americans have a lot of talent returning this season.
"I think the fortunate thing is this is one of the years where we have a lot returnees, a lot of guys coming back," noted Barnes. "We had a successful year last year and planning the roster out and how that works out, it's always nice to have those returnees come back and be comfortable with the situation, systems and each other and be ready to go when the puck drops."
Among those returning are forwards Parker Bell, Tyson Greenway and Seattle Kraken draftee defenseman Lukas Dragicevic.
Team Blue won the game 5-4 in a shootout.
Former 1st Round Pick Cruz Pavao opened the scoring for Team White and defenseman Jaxen Adams sealed the victory for Team Blue in the shootout.
A sweet victory for Team Blue! 🔵🧁️ pic.twitter.com/DHWTgA3ikE— Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) September 4, 2023
The Americans start the preseason this Friday in Everett against the Silvertips. They're in Wenatchee on Saturday and then play two preseason games next week at the Toyota Center.