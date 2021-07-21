The Seattle Kraken selected 30 players today in the 2021 Expansion Draft. Two Americans alumni, Morgan Geekie and Chris Driedger, were among the players selected.
Geekie, a forward from Stathclair, Man., played four seasons with the Americans. He totaled 202 points (78 goals and 124 assists) through 216 WHL games. He also played in 20 post-season games for Tri-City, contributing 18 goals and 10 assists. Geekie was selected 67th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft. He has played 38 NHL games with the Hurricanes prior to being selected tonight by the Seattle Kraken.
Driedger, a goaltender from Winnipeg, Man., started his WHL career with the Americans in 2010. He played 22 games for Tri-City averaging 3.50 goals against and a .880 save percentage. Driedger went on to play the remainder of his WHL career with the Calgary Hitmen. He was selected 76th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2012 NHL Draft. Driedger has appeared in the 38 total NHL and most recently played with the Florida Panthers.