Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced that the team has signed 2004-born goaltender Nick Avakyan to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.
“Nick is a young goaltender with tremendous potential,” said Tory. “This signing improves our depth at the goaltending position for the present and the future.”
The six-foot and 193-pound goaltender from Glendale, Calif. played last season with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U. Through eight games in the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League, Avakyan recorded two shutouts with a 1.56 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.
“I’m honored and proud to be a part of such a great organization,” said Avakyan. “The staff and player have been very welcoming through the whole process. I’m excited to get things started here in Tri-City.”
