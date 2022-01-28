Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has signed 2006-born forward Camerin Cardona to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Cardona was selected seventh overall in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.
The 5-foot-11 and 165-pound left-winger is a native of Anaheim, Calif., and currently plays with the Anaheim Jr. Ice Dogs 15U AAA. He has collected 34 goals and 12 assists through 44 games played this season.
“Camerin is a powerful skater with very good offensive instincts and a nose for the net,” said Tory. “We welcome him and his family to the Americans.”
The Americans are back in action tonight at the Toyota Center as they take on the Everett Silvertips. Single game tickets can be purchased at the Toyota Center Box Office or online from Ticketmaster here.