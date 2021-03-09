KENNEWICK, WA – Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has signed 16-year-old forward Elouann Lemonnier to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Lemonnier was selected by Tri-City in the 11th round at 131st overall in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.
“Elouann is an excellent skater with a high compete level,” said Tory. “We look forward to having him join our program.”
Lemonnier, who hails from Lorient, France, stands at six-foot-one and 190-pounds. He currently resides in Dallas, Tex. where he plays with the Dallas Stars U-16 program in the Tier 1 Elite League. During his 2020-21 campaign Lemonnier totaled 50 points (20 goals and 30 assists) through 47 games played.
“Out of everyone I talked to I thought the Americans were the best organization and best fit for me,” said Lemonnier. “I was really impressed with the team when I came to Kennewick in 2019 for training camp. Everyone was super welcoming and I just felt like it was my home.”
“I am excited to take the next step in my hockey career. This is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. I can’t wait to play for the Americans”
The Americans started training camp over the weekend and start their season next Thursday at home.