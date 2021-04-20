Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today changes to the schedule of games for the U.S. Division.
As a result of the continued suspension of team activities for the Tri-City Americans due to a positive test for COVID-19, the following two games have been postponed:
|Date
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Saturday, April 24
|Tri-City Americans
|Everett Silvertips
|Sunday, April 25
|Spokane Chiefs
|Tri-City Americans
The WHL continues to work in consultation with the Washington State Department of Health regarding the matter concerning the Tri-City Americans. Pending determination of further test results, the WHL will provide further information.
The Tri-City Americans and WHL will not be providing comment or identifying individuals. The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results.
Further updates to the Regular Season schedule of games in the U.S. Division will be provided at a later date.