The Tri-City Americans Wiener Dog Dash returns to the Toyota Center Friday night when they face Vancouver.
It's one of many ways they give back to the community because the fun event doubles as a pet food drive to help Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue ... a home for at-risk dogs.
Forward Connor Bouchard says they love to be involved in helping those in need.
"A lot of us have been touched by teams like us in their communities too and we've had experience with players reading to us in school, that stuff. Anybody new coming in, they catch on pretty quick that it's a lot of fun to do and we love to help."
The Americans recently held a canned food drive that gathered 127 pounds of food.
Pink in the Rink raised money and brought awareness to the fight against breast cancer.
Bouchard says another one of his favorite ways is to meet with elementary students.
Fans are asked to bring a dog food or monetary donation to the game. the race will be during the first intermission. Puck drop set for 7:05 in Kennewick.