Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&