On December 28th, long-time football coach Mike Hyde went to the doctor for what appeared to be a lingering injury. He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on January 4th and left this earth on January 11th surrounded by his family. Although tragic, he leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.
Those that have been to a Hanford High School football game might not know Mike Hyde or what he's done in these kids' lives, but they've probably heard his voice.
"He was really loud," said Falcon and Columbia Basin Aftershock's WR Jaxon Farrah. "Even when he wasn't coaching and we were at a varsity game, you'd always be able to hear him no matter where he say. You still be able to hear him."
After he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Mike Hyde had one week before his time came, which was spent surrounded by family.
"What are we going to do as a family to make sure he's happy and he's comfortable," said Mike's youngest son, Easton Wise-Hyde. "But the way he would have wanted to go which was around his family. It was hard watching him go, but in the long run, that's what he wanted."
The loss was sudden for the family, but those outside the direct family didn't know until just before it happened.
"We knew on Saturday that he was ill," said Jaxon, "and the next day when we showed up to practice, a coach told us he had passed."
It was sudden and premature, but they say that a life can be measured by how many people they affect.
"Doing it year after year and sacrificing so much to help others," said George Farrah. George is father to Jaxon, friend to Mike Hyde, and attended almost every practice.
While Mike Hyde's life was cut short, his impact was far reaching.
"I mean even through states." said Easton, "like there's people down in Texas that were impacted that wanted to come to our drive-by, which was crazy."
"Even I didn't realize until after he passed how much of an impact," said George. If you really sit down and look at someone's legacy or how they impacted the community, and with him, it was unbelievable."
"In the two years that I knew him," said West Valley and Aftershock WR Caleb Woodcock, "he was really just whenever I had problems, he was the outside guy someone not in my immediate family that I could talk to about things."
Mike Hyde coached football for more than 35 years -- Most recently with the 7v7 Columbia Basin Aftershocks. He was a coach...
"He could just not care because his son is on the team," said Caleb, "but he doesn't. He looks after all of us. He was hard on me, but at the right times like after practice, he would tell me he was proud of how far I'd come. I always thought that was just nice to hear not from your mom or dad sometimes."
A friend.
"Even if I didn't talk to Mike during the week," said Geoge, "I would always send him a text message just saying how are you doing or something funny, so I continued to send text messages after he passed away because that was my way of grieving tell him how much I missed him and that I loved him. But then I found out that that phone was returned back to his work and I was texting his boss the whole time. I'm glad it only went on for a couple of weeks. It was embarrassing, but I'm still thinking of him."
And a father...
"It was more than just losing a father. It was losing a coach, and one of my best friends," said Easton.
His players became family.
"Everything was wrapped around football and how they affected other's people's lives. And I can't speak enough about that," said George about the Hyde family.
But as much as he shaped them on the field, perhaps his biggest legacy will be what he did for them off the field.
"He was always a positive person," said Jaxon, "and would do his best to to try to make you succeed. He pushed college. He always said to pick education over athletics because when he was in college, he picked the athletic one over the education one and got hurt and it ruined his college career, so he just drilled in your head to pick both athletic and academic so if you get hurt, you have a way out."
As tragically as he passed, his players and son Easton know that the best way to honor his legacy is to never give up: in football, the classroom, or in life.
"That is probably the thing I'm going to miss most is not having him here and telling me that for everything I work for there is a rhyme and there is a reason and not to give up."
The Hyde Family faces medical and burial expenses as well as expenses for Mike’s high school children who are soon to go to college. Your thoughts and prayers as well as your financial help for the Hyde Family are very much appreciated.
Here is the link to the GO FUND ME.