The WIAA has advocated for a number of changes to the COVID-19 education-based activity guidelines while working with both the Governor's Office and State Department of Health in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the WIAA received several changes which are listed below and are now updated on the WIAA COVID page at WIAA.com/covid.
- League play for school sports that cross state borders has been included as essential travel. However, schools may not cross state borders for non-league competitions as that has been considered non-essential.
- There has been a change to the masking policy for cross country races. The updates refer schools to the Races, Non-Motorized and Motorized Guidelines issued by the Governor's Office. This update will allow students to drop their masks once a race begins. Cross country meets should follow all of the guidelines, including starting procedures outlined in that document, but will still be limited to 200 people in both phases.
- Gymnasts may remove their masks and facial coverings only when they are competing or practicing on equipment.
- In Phase 2, facilities or complexes with more than one field or area of play may have a maximum of 75 people allowed per field or area of play, including spectators. For example, if a facility has four fields, a total of 300 people are allowed in the facility at any given time.