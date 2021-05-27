"It's not about how hard you hit, it's how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done."
That line from Rocky Balboa has pretty much summed up the WallaWalla high school boys' basketball season so far.After getting punched in the mouth to start the season with a 37-point loss to Kamiakin, the WallaWallaBlue Devils got off the mat, went back to their corner, and came out in the next round swinging, showing off that knockout potential in their very next game with a 29-point rout of Richland.
The Blue Devils would go on to win that and their next four games by an average of 28.6 points,showing everyone in the league just how winning is done, and senior Michael Cornia thinks that early loss to Kamiakin may have done them a favor,
“It was a good bad, if that makes sense. Everyone was a little pissed off and we had a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, we wanted to get that loss back. I think it starts in practice, we were a little unfocused at the beginning of the year, going into it, feeling really good about ourselves. Playing Kamiakin, a really good team as well, kind of showed us that we needed to focus up a little more and we've got to prove that we're the best team in the league.”