WSU Head Football Coach Jake Dickert was in the Tri-Cities over the weekend.
Under sunny skies, he, along with mascot butch, brought a little bit of Pullman to the Dust Devils game.
Dickert says with 22 new coaches, and a ton of excitement, they are ready to get to work in a couple of weeks.
"We're adding the tight end and it's still going to be explosive. You're going to see a little bit more uptempo and being very multiple on offense and still be playing as a team. That's our defense still being fast and aggressive and taking the football away and having the edge in special teams. It's a 3-phased attack and our guys are ready to get going."
The topic of the summer for college football, and in particular the Pac-12, has been the announcement that USC and UCLA will join the Big 10 beginning in 2024.
"I'm just excited that the 10 schools are staying together," said Dickert. "We're unified and moving forward and the biggest thing we can do at Washington State is control what we can control. I'm just excited about the 2022 season and what we have coming when we start fall camp on August 2nd."
Dickert spoke with fans, took in some baseball and then had to head back to Pullman.