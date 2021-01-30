WALLA WALLA, Wash. - In a rematch of last season’s Northwest Conference Tournament semifinal, Kaylie McCracken poured in a game-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds, Kaelan Shamseldin added 18 points, all from three pointers, and the Whitman College women’s basketball team took down Puget Sound Friday night in Northwest Conference action at the Sherwood Center.
The game was the home opener for the undefeated Blues (3-0, 3-0 NWC) who hadn’t graced the Sherwood Center with their presence in nearly a year. Lindsay Drango put forth a solid outing in her first game, scoring 10 points and grabbing four rebounds and Megan Taylor added six points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Grace Pytynia-Hillier led the Loggers (0-1, 0-1 NWC) with 11 points and Sophie Nilsson added seven points and four steals.
The opening quarter saw a great start by the Loggers who led by three points after the first 10 minutes. Nilsson opened the scoring with a three pointer and the Loggers held a 9-4 lead just over two minutes into the game. The Blues would start hitting the cup as Shamseldin nailed a three pointer followed by buckets from McCracken and Sydney Abbott. UPS responded with a quick 6-0 burst to take a double digit lead at 21-11 with 2:31 to play. Whitman quickly cut into the deficit to make it a 23-20 game after one quarter.
The Blues found their rhythm in the second quarter in the form of McCracken and Drango. McCracken became a force in the post and Drango twice hit from three to help the Blues take their first lead. UPS continued to lead for a good portion of the quarter but Drango’s three pointer shaved the deficit to 35-31 with 5:03 to play. McCracken went to work as well, hitting a pair of free throws then scoring in the paint to put the Blues up 39-37. Whitman pushed the lead to five points but a running three pointer from Kennedy Brown made it a two-point game at the break.
The third quarter saw points at a premium as both squads locked in on their respective defensive ends. Paige Gerhart converted an and-one three-point play to put UPS back up, but the lead was short-lived as McCracken scored down low to put the Blues up 48-47 with 5:30 to play in the period. The two teams exchanged baskets until Shamseldin heated up, nailing back-to-back three pointers to give Whitman its 58-52 lead after three quarters.
Whitman took care of business in the final period, taking its first double digit lead in the early moments. Taylor and McCracken hit from the floor to push the lead to nine and, after a pair of made Logger free throws, Shamseldin nailed an elbow three to extend the lead to 65-55 with 6:11 to play.
The Blues and Loggers retake the court tomorrow, Saturday. Tip at the Sherwood Center is set for 3:30 p.m.