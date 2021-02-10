Due to low participation numbers among member schools, NCAA Division 3 canceled winter championships for the 2020-21 academic year. The Whitman women's basketball squad made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 before the pandemic shut things down and won't get a chance to make a run this season.
The Blues are 4-0 to start their season. Knowing that they won't have a chance at a postseason run does change some thins, but doesn't change their ultimate goal: winning.
"When we step on the court, we're still Whitman," said head coach Michelle Ferenze. "We're still Whitman women's basketball and that means something. There's a tradition here that we worked really hard to build and we don't want to go backwards. Every time we step on the court we want to win even though the end result... I don't know... It's just not going to be what it normally is."
The Blues are back in action this Friday hosting Pacific Lutheran University. Tip-off is set for 5:30 PM.