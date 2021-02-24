The Central Washington men's basketball team is back in action for an exhibition spring schedule with six games. Usually the objective in sports is winning, but CWU oddly enough has to remind themselves that this spring is just about getting better.
"Whether we go 4-0 or 0-4 these next four games," said head coach Brandon Rinta, "it doesn't matter. There's no championship. This is all in preparation for next year, and we need to keep that into perspective."
Looking at the bigger picture, the Wildcats had a good showing in their first outing; dropping a four-point decision on Friday and running out of gas on Saturday as they get back into games shape. Rinta says that they are getting back to where they were pre-pandemic -- Having only played each other for almost the past year.
"We need to allow them to enjoy this," said Rinta, "and give them an opportunity to get back to what they are capable of being as a basketball player."
In a normal season, Rinta would rely all on his upperclassman to get the job done. Over the weekend, he made a point to get the younger guys some minutes without the expectation of performing.
"You can't be mad at them that this is their first college basketball game," said Rinta.
The core group of leaders are also doing their part to bring the four freshmen up to speed.
"I guess you could say mindset of what they are getting themselves into before we get to the real thing," said senior Dave Thompson, "so me having more experience, I want the younger guys to get to the point where they play like upperclassmen at a younger age."
The goal is to be a team full of depth as well as talent when the time rolls around next year to compete for a GNAC championship.
"The dynamic of the team is really cool," said freshman Kyson Rose. "Us four freshman and one sophomore are really eager to learn from these guys."
The Wildcats are back in action this weekend against St. Martins.