Current Milwaukee Buck MarJon Beauchamp played at Yakima Valley Community College during the 2020-21 NWAC basketball season.
The Yakima native left a lasting impression on the Yaks basketball program after averaging over 30 points and 10 rebounds per game that season.
On Wednesday, YVC honored Beauchamp by retiring the No. 13 he wore as a Yak and hanging it on the wall for good.
YVC athletic director Ray Funk and head men's basketball coach London Wilson gave speeches speaking about their fondest Beauchamp memories and the impact he had on the program. YVC President Linda Kaminski read a proclamation to certify the retirement of Beauchamp's jersey.
The former NBA first round draft pick said after seeing his jerseys on the wall inside Sherar Gymnasium that it was a surreal feeling.
"I made it out, and it was a journey," said Beauchamp. "I just remember the hard and the days I didn't believe, and I'm just thankful for those days. When I [saw] those jerseys, it had a part of me, a part of my journey, so [I'm] very thankful, very humbled, and I just want to keep going."
Beauchamp did not spend much time at YVC before joining the NBA G-League Ignite, but he learned about himself during the brief stint.
"I'm a warrior," said Beauchamp. "I fight through the battles, and I'm strong and mentally. I didn't have to be down on myself during those times looking back. It humbled me."
As part of the jersey retirement ceremony, Beauchamp made a speech and thanked his grandma for continuing to motivate him. He also thanked his parents, family, friends and YVC community for believing in him.
Many of Beauchamp's family and friends were in attendance for the event from the Yakima community. That included a group from his AAU team, Beauchamp Elite.
Cesar Hernandez, who plays on that team and is a Yakima native himself, said having an example like MJB was great for him.
"Seeing him be able to make it out of Yakima means a lot because it feels like I also have an opportunity to make it out, too," said Hernandez.
In an interview after the ceremony, Wilson said that seeing and being a part of Beauchamp's success was one of the best things of his life.
On Thursday, Beauchamp will host a backpack drive at the Road Warrior Travel Center in Wapato from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.