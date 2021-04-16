Playing D1 football is a tough feat. Earning a spot in your senior year makes it tougher. Add in the pandemic where seniors are finishing their season far after National Signing Day, and it seems to be near impossible.
West Valley's lineman JP Leahy is defying the odds. The Yakima native earned a Preferred Walk-on to Washington State.
"It feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest," said Leahy.
During his 5 games of his senior campaign, Leahy recorded 10 sacks. It was enough to catch the eye of a WSU coach by chance at the game to watch a family member.
"They asked for my number," said Leahy, "and asked me to send my film over."
The 6-3 260 pound lineman gained 55 pounds during the off-season in a makeshift weight room in his dad's basement. It took a little luck and good genes. The college pressure seemed a little heavier due to his rich family history.
His dad played baseball at Notre Dame and went on to play for the Florida Marlins of the MLB. His uncle playing football for the Fighting Irish and going on to play in the NFL, and his great-grandfather, Frank Leahy, a legend at Notre Dame.
"He was the Nick Saban of his era," said Pat Leahy, JP's dad.
"He was a good football player," said Leahy, "but an even better coach."
Frank Leahy won five national titles during his coaching career. His first with Boston College where he lead the team their first Sugar Bowl in an undefeated season and his latter four coming with the Fighting Irish where he had six undefeated seasons and a string of 39 undefeated games in the later 1940's.
"We always looked at JP and wondered when are you going to grow," said Dan Eyman, Head Coach at West Valley. "And now he's starting to hit his stride."
Now that Leahy earned his spot, he's off to proved himself at the next level and earn a scholarship.
https://twitter.com/JPRL57/status/1380899054389927936?s=20
