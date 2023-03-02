It was win or go home for teams playing on Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. The Zillah boys understood the assignment.
The Leopards took on Seattle Academy for a spot in the 1A boys state tournament quarterfinals, and they rose to the occasion.
Dekker van de Graaf hit a deep buzzer beater three to send the Leopards into halftime with a 10-point lead, and the lead only grew from there.
Luke Navarre dropped 30 points, and Zillah advanced with an 80-55 win.
To reach the semifinals, the Leopards will have to beat Lynden Christian, the top overall seed. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Thursday.