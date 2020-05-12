Good evening! Expect a few more scattered showers to move through the region tonight, most taper off after sunset. Lows in the 50s.
As we head into Wednesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A upper level low continues to sit off the coast of WA and OR and will continue to send chances of showers through Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s.
A ridge of high pressure will move in and give us with a brief break Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-mid 70s.
But our unsettled weather is not gone just yet, more showers and a possible t-storm return Saturday afternoon as another upper level low develops off the coast, highs in the low-upper 70s.