Spring Break Stay-Cation: Crow Butte State Park

PATERSON, Wash. —

Spring Break is coming up for schools in the area and some families might be looking for local places or activities they can enjoy for the week.

Crow Butte State Park is open for the 2023 year and some campers have already made it to the campsite.

Port of Benton Public Information Officer Summers Miya says the park is a convenient local spot.

“It’s close to Prosser, it’s close to Yakima,” says Miya. “It has all sorts of hiking opportunities, walking, photography, you can bike on the roads and trails, plus it’s an island so there is lots of shorelines.”

The park offers a marina for boats, a playground and day park for guests with campsites for anyone looking to set up a tent or park either a camper or motorhome overnight.

One camper from Kelso, Wash., says he has traveled to Crow Butte at least four times with his wife.

Todd Hanke says he and his wife keep coming back to the park for a few reasons.

“Just the view and it’s a nice spot,” says Hanke. “Pretty quiet most of the time.”

Hanke tells me this would be a good place for families on Spring Break because the park is updated with ADA playgrounds and has activities of every kind.

“They got activities, the water right there they can go fishing,” says Hanke. “They got the great playground and everything. Lots of room for kids to run around.”

Miya tells me the park even offers a history lesson. Crow Butte State Park is an island that is part of the original Lewis and Clark Trail.

Miya says when the Port of Benton took over the park from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, it was important for the Port to acknowledge the tribal significance of the island.

“Crow Butte is considered by local tribes to be historically significant as a winter fishing village,” says Miya. “The fishing is open year round. When we took over in 2007, the tribes actually came out and performed a ceremony out here. So, it’s very important to us that we honor those traditions and respect them.”

There are many other locations to visit locally withing an hour or two of Tri-Cities and Yakima if camping is not the Spring Break you have in mind.

Miya tells me the best way to book a reservation at Crow Butte park is through the park’s website. The park is open from March 15th to October 15th.