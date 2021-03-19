Mostly cloudy for both Yakima & Tri-Cities breezy to windy with gusts up to 20 mph and low temperatures in the mid 30’s for Yakima and the low 40’s for Tri-Cities. Saturday Spring arrives and brings sunshine for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin with winds 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph and temps in the mid to upper 50’s. Sunday funday will be sunny and breezy with temps in the mid to low 50’s. Our next system moves in Sunday night with a chance of rain for both Yakima & Tri-Cities and we may even see a snowflake or two in Yakima overnight into Monday Morning.
There will be more snow for the Cascades & Blues through Saturday.
Snow accumulations:
White Pass – 4-6"
Toll Gate – 3-4"
Meachum – 1-2"