Happy Thursday!
Mostly sunny skies made for a gorgeous day today with those high temperatures in the low 60s. Tonight partly cloudy skies and a drop to the low 30s is expected.
Friday's conditions will again be nice with sunshine expected and high temperatures flirting in the mid-60s. Daytime highs will run about 10 degrees above average.
Changes are on the way as we head into Friday night and the overnight hours with a weak system expected to push through. Mountain snow, and a chance of light scattered showers Friday night into Saturday. By Saturday we will also be factoring gusty winds into the mix. Wind speeds will be around 20-30 mph gusting to 40-45 mph Friday night and Saturday.
Dry weather and sunshine Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 30s-near 40. Models are now bringing in another system Monday night-Tuesday with gusty winds and a slight chance for showers, highs in the mid-upper 50s.