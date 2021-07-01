YAKIMA, WA - Many cities in Yakima County, including Yakima, prohibits fireworks and shows for the Fourth, especially during high temperatures and winds.
In efforts to keep people from firing off their own fireworks, the city of Yakima and the County of Commissioners are sponsoring a firework show at the State Fair Park on July Fourth. Both admission and parking are free!
There will be plenty of safety measures in place said CEO, Kathy Kramer.
"Everyone thinks we've got a very buttoned up safe plan," said Kramer.
Right now, their only concern is possible high winds on Sunday, which would lead to a cancellation of the firework show said Kramer. She said if the show goes on, there will be a city's brush fire truck ready if a fire starts.
"If there was any conditions led to it not being safe, we would take the correct action," said Kramer.
With an outdoor venue, it's important to stay cool in the heat. Kramer said there will be a kid's water feature, plenty of shady spots, and people can bring in their own coolers of water.
Along with the firework show, there will be a carnival, multiple concerts, and a beer garden.
Kramer said she's very excited to give the community the firework show this year after the cancellation last year.
"We've had a tough 15 months with COVID," said Kramer, "It's really kind of nice o get back to normal."
Yakima transit is offering free rides to and from the venue on Sunday. Shuttles will be running every 15 to 20 minutes from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm and from 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm from three Park and Ride lots:
- Gateway Center (on Fair Avenue in front of Office Max and Target)
- Eisenhower High School (at the bus turnout on Tieton Drive near 40th Avenue)
- Wide Hollow Elementary School (72nd Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard)