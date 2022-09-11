YAKIMA, Wash.-
Lucian Munguia was reported missing Saturday evening. Sunday, Yakima Police issued a statewide alert for the missing 4-year-old.
The alert is similar to an amber alert, but does not meet the requirements to be considered an amber alert.
The alert is being issued so law enforcement agencies and communities of the missing child.
Lucian is 4-years old, 4' 0" tall, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing wearing a long sleeve shirts with a shark picture on it, blue shorts and black shoes.
He walked away from his parents and was last seen walking southeast from the Sarg Hubbard Park parking lot.
If seen, you're asked to call 9-1-1.
