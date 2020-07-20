Sunny and hot today. Remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and check on your pets. Morning temperatures in the 70s, near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 90s-low 100s! Yuck!
Hotter tomorrow with highs climbing to 100-105 and few of us could be flirting with record Highs! The pressure gradient with will tighten Wednesday with a dry front moving onshore. This will produce breezy winds and increase our fire danger Wednesday afternoon-evening, highs in the mid 90s-100.
Our dry weather continues Thursday through Sunday with ridge of high pressure building over the Pacific Northwest. Highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s and lows in the 50s-60s.